Bloomington man in custody for June armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON – A 19-year-old Bloomington man is in custody on firearm and armed robbery charges.

Mohamed N. Thiam is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat and stealing a gun from him June 4 in Bloomington. He is accused of firing a gun at a different man the same day.

Thiam is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed robbery and aggravated battery.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and returned Thursday.

Thiam remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 29.

