Bloomington man in custody after weekend shooting, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on gun charges in connection to a reported shooting early Sunday.

Javares L. Hudson, 21, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon-machine gun parts. One charge is a Class X felony and the other is a Class 2 felony.

Prosecutors said Bloomington police were dispatched about 2 a.m. Sunday to an area in the 500 block of North Main Street for a report of gunshots fired.

Witnesses told police that after area bars had closed, “several males” got into an argument outside. During the argument, one unidentified person ran to an alleyway, returned to the street and fired "multiple rounds" of gunshots, prosecutors said in court.

Hudson suffered a non-life-threatening injury and no other injuries were reported. A nearby business was struck by gunfire, authorities said.

Witnesses told police that Hudson entered a car and left the scene with another person. Police learned that Hudson may had been shot, and they later located him in a car on the way to a hospital.

Officers located a gunshot wound to Hudson and escorted him to the hospital, prosecutors said. Hudson was treated for a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

While in care at the hospital, police overheard medical staff directing Hudson to spit an item out of his mouth and to stop trying to swallow it, authorities said.

The item – a “switch” – was eventually removed from Hudson’s mouth, prosecutors said.

A switch is a combination of parts designed or intended for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun, court documents said.

Hudson was not in possession of a firearm, nor was a firearm located at the shooting scene.

Hudson remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Bloomington police said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No other arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Bloomington police Detective Tyrel Klein at 309-434-2366 or tklein@cityblm.org.

People also can submit an anonymous tip to the Bloomington police Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or ciau@cityblm.org.

The shooting was at least the third shots fired report in Bloomington this year and the fourth in the Twin Cities.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.