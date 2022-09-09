Bloomington man in custody after robbing friend with an air gun

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in McLean County custody on robbery and stolen vehicle charges after he reportedly robbed his friend with an air gun.

Jared S. Spence, 19, is charged with aggravated robbery (Class 1 felony), robbery (Class 2 felony) and possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 3 felony).

In court on Friday, Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Spence had gone to his friend's residence on Thursday brandishing what looked like a hand gun and then robbed him of his valuables, including his Mazda vehicle.

On Friday, Bloomington police located Spence and recovered the weapon, which upon closer examination was found to be an air gun painted to look like a real firearm.

Spence has a prior felony case for failing to comply with a condition of electronic monitoring order (Class 3 felony), along with a misdemeanor for criminal damage to government property (Class A misdemeanor). He also has seven other pending cases in McLean County ranging from traffic to misdemeanor cases.

Spence's bond was set at $250,000, meaning he needs to post $25,000 plus fees to be released. His next court appearance on this matter is an arraignment set for Oct. 7.