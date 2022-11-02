Bloomington man in custody after police respond to shots fired

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police responded to reports of gunfire Tuesday, leading to an arrest.

Officers were dispatched about 6 p.m. to the 300 block of Riley Drive. In a statement, police said officers made contact with a Bloomington man who had fired a gun into the air after a dispute with neighbors.

No injuries were reported.

The man was taken into custody Tuesday on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He did not appear in court Wednesday.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged.