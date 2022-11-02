 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man in custody after police respond to shots fired

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police responded to reports of gunfire Tuesday, leading to an arrest.

Officers were dispatched about 6 p.m. to the 300 block of Riley Drive. In a statement, police said officers made contact with a Bloomington man who had fired a gun into the air after a dispute with neighbors.

No injuries were reported.

Police: Shots fired Friday night in Bloomington

The man was taken into custody Tuesday on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He did not appear in court Wednesday.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department Dispatch Center at 309-820-8888.

