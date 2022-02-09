 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man hit woman in face, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man remains jailed on a domestic battery charge.

Gordan D. Lessen, 36, is charged with one count of domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 2 felony.

Court documents said he caused bodily harm to a woman, who is a family or household member, by striking her in the face Dec. 24.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 19 and it was returned Tuesday.

Lessen remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Gordan D. Lessen, 36, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 2 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

