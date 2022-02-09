Bloomington man hit woman in face, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man remains jailed on a domestic battery charge.
Gordan D. Lessen, 36, is charged with one count of domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 2 felony.
Court documents said he caused bodily harm to a woman, who is a family or household member, by striking her in the face Dec. 24.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 19 and it was returned Tuesday.
Lessen remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.
