Bloomington man hit woman in face, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man remains jailed on a domestic battery charge.

Gordan D. Lessen, 36, is charged with one count of domestic battery as a subsequent offense, a Class 2 felony.

Court documents said he caused bodily harm to a woman, who is a family or household member, by striking her in the face Dec. 24.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 19 and it was returned Tuesday.

Lessen remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

