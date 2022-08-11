Bloomington man held on drug, armed violence charges

BLOOMINGTON — Multiple drug charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Chemier M. Lewis-Sangster, 18, is charged with three counts of armed violence, all Class X felonies, for possessing a loaded firearm while in possession of and attempting to deliver controlled substances.

He also was charged with one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamines, a Class 2 felony, as well as several other Class 3 and 4 drug-related felonies.

According to a probable cause statement read in court, police reported that Lewis-Sangster was pulled over for failing to have a front license plate on his vehicle. Police smelled cannabis from the car and asked the driver, Lewis-Sangster, to exit the vehicle. Police said when Lewis-Sangster heard that he would be patted down, he fled and a foot chase ensued.

Police said Lewis-Sangster threw a firearm from his waistband.

He is being held in the McLean County jail pending a $20,035 bond. His next hearing is Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.