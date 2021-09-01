Bloomington man had stolen vehicle, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released from custody Wednesday after being accused of stealing a Kia vehicle.
Talon J. Donalson, 19, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle.
Court documents show he was in possession of a stolen car Tuesday.
Donalson was released from custody on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.
An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24.
