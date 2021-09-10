Bloomington man had more than 2 pounds of meth, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors said Friday that a Bloomington man possessed more than 2 pounds of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Dvaunte M. Dawson, 30, is accused of delivering less than 5 grams of ecstasy to a Bloomington police vice unit four times between Aug. 5 and Wednesday.

A search warrant for his Bloomington home led to police finding more than 1,000 grams, or about 2.2 pounds, of a substance containing methamphetamine individually packaged.

Police also found a loaded .38 caliber handgun and ammunition.

Dawson is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; two counts of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 8.

