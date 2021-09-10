 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bloomington man had more than 2 pounds of meth, authorities say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors said Friday that a Bloomington man possessed more than 2 pounds of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Dvaunte M. Dawson, 30, is accused of delivering less than 5 grams of ecstasy to a Bloomington police vice unit four times between Aug. 5 and Wednesday.

A search warrant for his Bloomington home led to police finding more than 1,000 grams, or about 2.2 pounds, of a substance containing methamphetamine individually packaged.

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

Police also found a loaded .38 caliber handgun and ammunition.

Dawson is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; two counts of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and one count each of unlawful possession of  a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Dvaunte M. Dawson

Dvaunte M. Dawson, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; two counts of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and one count each of unlawful possession of  a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Authorities release body camera footage of Aug. 30 Normal shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News