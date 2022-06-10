Bloomington man had meth with intent to deliver, police say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released from custody on methamphetamine charges.

George E. Wisehart, 44, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of 5 to 15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and two counts of meth possession.

He is accused of possessing 5 to 15 grams of meth Thursday.

Wisehart was released from custody Friday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 8.

George E. Wisehart

George E. Wisehart, 44, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of 5 to 15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and two counts of meth possession.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
