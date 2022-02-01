Bloomington man had loaded gun during traffic stop, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A traffic stop Saturday night in Normal has led to firearm charges against a Bloomington man.

A prosecutor said Joshua D. Rials, 28, was a passenger of car that was pulled over Saturday for a stop sign violation. Police noted that Rials was leaning over in the seat and appeared that he was trying to conceal something, prosecutors said.

An odor of cannabis led police to search the vehicle. Authorities located a fully loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition and a bag of drugs, prosecutors said.

Rials is charged with two counts of armed violence, Class X felonies, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, Class 2 felonies.

He also had about 100 grams of cannabis and 48 pills of alprazolam, authorities said.

Rials was jailed in lieu of posting $40,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.