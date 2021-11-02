 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man had 20 grams of meth, prosecutors say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – A traffic stop Sunday night has led to drug charges against a Bloomington man.

Prosecutors said Mark W. Bottles, 54, failed to come to a complete stop and signal a turn on a motorized bicycle from West Market Street to North Lee Street in Bloomington.

Bottles consented to a search, prosecutors said, and police seized about 19.5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Police also found two other containers with about 0.5 grams of methamphetamine in each, the prosecutor said.

Bottles is charged with one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Mark W. Bottles

Mark W. Bottles, 54, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLean County virus update for Tuesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News