Bloomington man had 20 grams of meth, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A traffic stop Sunday night has led to drug charges against a Bloomington man.

Prosecutors said Mark W. Bottles, 54, failed to come to a complete stop and signal a turn on a motorized bicycle from West Market Street to North Lee Street in Bloomington.

Bottles consented to a search, prosecutors said, and police seized about 19.5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Police also found two other containers with about 0.5 grams of methamphetamine in each, the prosecutor said.

Bottles is charged with one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

