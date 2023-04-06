BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of sexual assault of a child.

David L. Oliver, 52, was initially charged in January with 15 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault involving a victim under the age 13. He was accused of committing the offenses between September 2009 and September 2011.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of the Class X felony offense and the remaining counts were dismissed by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Oliver was sentenced to natural life in prison.

