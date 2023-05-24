BLOOMINGTON — A probation sentence was issued Wednesday in a Bloomington man’s trespassing case.
Bryant L. Lewis, 29, was initially charged in December with home invasion causing injury. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to a new count of criminal trespass to residence, and the original charge was dismissed in a plea agreement.
Two misdemeanor cases involving resisting officers were dismissed as part of the agreement.
Lewis was sentenced to 30 months of probation and a time-served sentence of 180 days in jail.