BLOOMINGTON — A 41-year-old Bloomington man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to pushing a McLean County jail corrections officer.
Tyson S. Moore received his sentence before Judge Amy McFarland, who accepted his guilty plea on one count of aggravated battery against a peace officer (Class 2 felony).
During his custody hearing on July 29, prosecutors said Moore was in the booking bathroom of the jail, where he was told to change his clothing but refused to comply with officers.
Moore then told officers he is "a black belt" and "can beat all" their behinds, and then pushed an officer.
McFarland ordered Moore to serve 30 months of probation and pay the necessary fines and fees.
He also was sentenced to serve 180 days in county jail, but had credit for 218 days already served.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Don Rood and private attorney John Bussan, who was contracted by the McLean County Public Defender's Office, represented Moore.
