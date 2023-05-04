BLOOMINGTON — A 64-year-old Bloomington man was sentenced 30 months of probation after pleading guilty Thursday to delivering cocaine.

Willie D. McGee received his sentence before Judge William Yoder, who accepted his guilty plea on one Class 2 felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. A second count of that same offense was dropped, per his plea agreement.

Charging documents initially accused McGee of providing less than 1 gram of cocaine to an Illinois State Police Task Force 6 confidential informant two times: once in September, and again in October.

Yoder also ordered McGee to pay at least $275 in fees, serve two days in McLean County jail, complete a substance use evaluation and undergo all recommended treatment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Spencer Chikahisa. Private attorney Michael Doubet, who was contracted by the McLean County Public Defender's Office, represented McGee.

Doubet told The Pantagraph that the state had a good disposition in the case, and his defendant will learn from it.

He also said probation does a good job of helping people with their recovery.

