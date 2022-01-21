Bloomington man gets probation for Bissell Street arson

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Friday to four years on probation after pleading guilty last year to arson.

Andrew L. Stanley, 39, was initially charged in April 2020 with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, and arson, a Class 2 felony. The aggravated arson charge was dismissed in a plea agreement.

Judge William Yoder said he would have sentenced Stanley to prison if it was not for a letter showing “glowing support” of him submitted by the victim, and other support letters from family.

Bloomington fire and police departments were dispatched to the 800 block of East Bissell Street around 3:45 p.m. April 13, 2020, for a house fire and domestic dispute.

Firefighters determined the fire ignited in an upstairs bedroom.

Prosecutors said in a factual basis statement that the fire was intentionally lit while a woman and a teenage girl were inside. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Stanley and a household member had been in an argument that day until he left the residence. He returned with a gasoline can and proceeded to pour gas in a bedroom, then used a lighter to start a fire, prosecutors previously said.

The fire was contained to the bedroom and it was extinguished in about five minutes, but the house suffered significant smoke and heat damage, according to fire officials.

Stanley was arrested later the same day and he was charged the next day.

The judge also ordered him to pay about $79,000 in restitution to an insurance company.

