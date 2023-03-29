BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for meth delivery.

David W. Kallal, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (Class X felony).

Kallal was arrested April 27, 2022, after Normal Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop and search of a vehicle in which he was a passenger in the backseat, said Assistant State's Attorney Spencer Chikahisa.

Chikahisa said officers stopped the vehicle because it was known to be used by an individual with an active warrant, and they conducted a free-air sniff with a K-9.

The K-9 indicated a positive presence of illegal narcotics, and when the search was conducted, a safe was located on the floorboard of the backseat; the safe contained a large amount of methamphetamine, Chikahisa said.

In total, 44.5 grams of methamphetamine were found, Chikahisa said.

As part of a plea agreement, three other counts were dismissed in this case, as well as all charges from another case involving Kallal.

Judge William Yoder sentenced Kallal to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and 18 months of mandatory supervised release.

He has already served 336 days before his sentencing.

