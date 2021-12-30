Bloomington man gets 5-year sentence in sex assault case

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday in a criminal sexual assault case from July 2020.

Quincy L. Washington, 41, was initially charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

As part of a plea agreement, Washington pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault and the remaining three charges were dismissed by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office. An unrelated case in which he was charged with four counts of reckless discharge of a firearm was also dismissed in the agreement.

Washington’s case had been set to go to trial last week, but the trial was vacated when the prosecution and the defendant’s attorney, Brendan Bukalski, renegotiated the plea agreement, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Scarborough said.

The victim in this case was informed of the proceedings and agreed to the state’s plea negotiations, the prosecutor added.

During the plea hearing, an advocate from Stepping Stones, a sexual assault victims resource at YWCA McLean County, read a statement on behalf of the victim.

The statement described the incident in which Washington came to her Carlock home, committed the assault, which aligned with the factual basis statement Scarborough read in court, as well as the aftermath.

“I somehow found bravery and self-respect enough to no longer be quiet,” the advocate read, telling of the victim’s decision to go to the hospital, report the assault to hospital staff and police and complete a rape kit.

Judge Casey Costigan said Washington could have been sentenced between four and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The five-year sentence was included in the plea agreement.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

