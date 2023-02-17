BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for selling cocaine in 2021.

James E. Chase, 53, was charged with three Class 2 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, The Pantagraph reported in April 2022. He was accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine three times in August and September 2021 to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit.

At a sentencing hearing Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa asked Judge William Yoder for a five-year prison sentence and fines and fees amounting to at least $375. He noted Chase was given community based sentences in his previous criminal cases, and Chase refused drug treatment from Chestnut Health Systems last month.

McLean County Public Defender Mackenzie Frizzell said her client was taking full responsibility of his actions by pleading guilty, and he is remorseful. Two reference letters were provided to the court on Chase’s behalf, including one from a case manager at The Salvation Army in Bloomington.

She said Chase has been working on building life skills, adding that his employment at Rivian Automotive since November has contributed to his mental and physical health and his ability to stay sober. Frizzell said Chase had three strokes in 2022.

In addressing the court, Chase said he made mistakes when he was younger, but the seriousness had set in with this latest case.

He said works 10- to 12-hour days and takes his son and granddaughter out to eat in his time off. Chase also said Chestnut Health staff told him they had to recommend inpatient treatment because of his history of strokes, but that would mean he couldn’t continue working.

Yoder said that while Chase was well-spoken Friday, he was concerned about Chase's prior criminal record. He also said a community-based sentence would downplay the seriousness of his offense.

Chase was credited with 46 days already served, and he must also serve one year of mandatory supervised release.

Frizzell declined to comment on the case outside of the hearing.

50 best movies from the 1970s The best of the 'New Hollywood' era of movies #50. Being There (1979) #49. All the President's Men (1976) #48. Deep Red (1975) #47. Dirty Harry (1971) #46. Network (1976) #45. Halloween (1978) #44. The Spirit of the Beehive (1973) #43. The Passenger (1975) #42. The Conversation (1974) #41. Love and Death (1975) #40. Frenzy (1972) #39. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) #38. Dog Day Afternoon (1975) #37. The Sting (1973) #36. Tristana (1970) #35. Don't Look Now (1973) #34. The Deer Hunter (1978) #33. Killer of Sheep (1978) #32. Breaking Away (1979) #31. Mean Streets (1973) #30. Jaws (1975) #29. The Wild Child (1970) #28. Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion (1970) #27. McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) #26. A Woman Under the Influence (1974) #25. The Man Who Would Be King (1975) #24. Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975) #23. Le Cercle Rouge (1970) #22. Badlands (1973) #21. Patton (1970) #20. Barry Lyndon (1975) #19. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972) #18. Days of Heaven (1978) #17. American Graffiti (1973) #16. The French Connection (1971) #15. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) #14. Nashville (1975) #13. Annie Hall (1977) #12. Céline and Julie Go Boating (1974) #11. The Last Picture Show (1971) #10. Solaris (1972) #9. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) #8. Chinatown (1974) #7. Alien (1979) #6. Taxi Driver (1976) #5. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) #4. The Conformist (1970) #3. Apocalypse Now (1979) #2. The Godfather: Part II (1974) #1. The Godfather (1972)