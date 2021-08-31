 Skip to main content
Bloomington man gets 3 years for domestic battery

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for domestic battery.

Jimmy Pate, 43, was charged in February with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and domestic battery. The aggravated battery charge was dismissed under a plea agreement.

Jimmy Pate

Pate

Prosecutors said Pate got in an argument with a relative or household member Feb. 14 at a Bloomington residence. Pate “repeatedly struck” the victim in her face, causing a hematoma, according to court documents. 

Pate was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections due to prior domestic battery convictions. He received credit for 174 days previously served. His eligible sentencing term ranged between one and six years in prison.

Pate also was ordered to four years of mandatory supervised release.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

