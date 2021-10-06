Bloomington man gets 21 years for armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON – A 22-year-old Bloomington man was sentenced to 21 years in prison Wednesday for a 2019 armed robbery in Bloomington.

Kemondrae L. King was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He was arrested in March 2019 with a 17-year-old boy after they struck a Heyworth woman and attempted to steal her car near the Amanda Brooke Apartments in Normal, police said.

The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office asked Judge Casey Costigan to impose a 30-year prison sentence.

King’s defense lawyer Michael Doubet asked the judge to issue a 21-year sentence, which was the minimum for King because of a 15-year enhancement.

According to police and statements from the boy’s trial, the teenager knew the woman and he and King had asked her for a ride.

The three drove more than two hours to the Chicago area where the men got out of the car and returned to ask her for a ride to Peoria, according to the woman’s testimony. The two offered the woman $15,000 for a ride to Peoria, she said.

Instead, she drove King and the boy back to Normal where she was struck in the head by King and forced out of the car, and the two drove away.

