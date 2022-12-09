Bloomington man gets 18 years for cocaine felony

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison on a Class X cocaine charge.
Edward L. Holmes, 51, was charged in January with eight drug felonies and additional charges were filed in the subsequent months, but in a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, involving 100-400 grams of cocaine.
His remaining charges were dropped or merged into the single charge to which he pleaded guilty.
Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve said Holmes had been arrested on his way back from a “drug run” to Mississippi. When he was arrested, authorities said they seized just under 400 grams of cocaine and about 130 grams of MDMA pills containing methamphetamine.
Horve described Holmes as “one of, if not the, biggest drug dealer in McLean County,” and asked Judge Casey Costigan to sentence him to 30 years in the Department of Corrections.
Horve also noted this charge could warrant a sentence between nine and 40 years in prison, but the State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend no more than 30 years as part of the plea agreement.
Holmes’ attorney, Walter Anderson, asked for the minimum sentence, noting Holmes is accepting responsibility for his actions and is a nonviolent offender.
Before Costigan gave the sentence, Holmes gave a statement and said he had been working to try to finance a food truck and support his family when he “resorted to illegal business.”
“Since my arrest, I’ve had plenty of time to think about the choices I’ve made,” he said, adding that he regrets his choices especially because he has had his family’s support but ultimately “failed by doing something stupid.”
“I will be using my situation as a life lesson to change for the better. My family needs me and I’ve let them down,” Holmes said.
Costigan said he considered several factors in deciding on the sentence. That includes Holmes' work as a volunteer in the community and the support shown by several letters from family members, as well as the quality and seriousness of the drug offense as “the conduct threatens serious physical harm … not only to the individuals who use the substances that would have been out on the street but to the community as well.”
Holmes was sentenced to 18 years in the Department of Corrections and he was ordered to pay associated court fees and costs.
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his next appearance is Dec. 30.
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
Bryan Lewis, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
