BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman three years ago in Bloomington.

Judge J. Jason Chambers decided on the sentence for Bloomington’s Kelyi G. Kabongo, who pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to one count of criminal sexual assault. He also had been charged with unlawful restraint in September 2021, but that charge and other cases of his were dropped with his plea. Kabongo must serve 85% of his sentence for the sexual assault.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Scarborough argued to the court that Kabongo's behavior while in custody has worsened since his plea, and she requested the maximum possible sentence of 15 years in prison.

She cited 30 incident reports drafted by jail staff since he was booked in June 2022, including one dated Sunday alleging Kabongo threatened a corrections officer with violence, and a felony battery charge filed March 9 that accused him of touching a jail nurse’s hair and making unwanted sexual comments to her. The battery charge remains pending.

The prosecutor also said Kabongo was involved in a fight with other inmates in December.

“No one should have to put up with his behavior,” said Scarborough.

The court heard testimony from a corrections officer and a Bloomington Police Department sergeant who responded to the April 7, 2020, sexual assault report. The sergeant said the victim told Kabongo 20 times to stop assaulting her, and his DNA was collected at the scene.

Another BPD officer testified that he made a traffic stop around 2 a.m. June 9, 2022, where Kabongo was found to be possessing 8 grams of confirmed Ecstasy pills. The officer said Kabongo then resisted arrest. Several felony drug charges stemming from that arrest were dropped with his plea.

Assistant Public Defender Brian McEldowney represented Kabongo and argued for a sentence of five years. He noted it was Kabongo’s first sentencing on a felony matter, and that he has several mental health conditions.

Kabongo told the court he didn’t know where the sexual assault charge came from and denied sexually assaulting anyone. He also said he was defending himself in the jail fight.

Kabongo said he has a good family, and his mother, father and sister were present in the gallery. He then asked for mercy from the judge.

McEldowney told The Pantagraph that he and Kabongo were disappointed with the hearing’s outcome, and he planned to file a motion to reconsider, which is a prerequisite for an appeal.

Scarborough declined comment.

