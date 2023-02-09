BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison for meth delivery.

Stefan A. Mangina, 33, pleaded guilty in October to one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine for an amount between 15 and 100 grams, a Class X felony.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve said Mangina “has been and continues to be a large scale drug dealer,” and he asked Judge Jason Chambers to sentence Mangina to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Mangina was initially charged in January 2022 with three counts of unlawful delivery of meth and one count each of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

The rest of the charges were dismissed when he entered the guilty plea for the one count of delivery.

Mangina’s attorney, Brad Popurella, said when his client is not using drugs or alcohol, he is “clear of thought” with goals and promise for the future.

“This is someone with a problem; we need to address the problem,” he said.

Popurella asked Chambers to sentence Mangina to nine years in the DOC and “any and all help with drugs and alcohol while he’s incarcerated.”

“He did take responsibility for what he did here,” he said. “... He pled guilty and he took responsibility.”

In a statement to the court, Mangina said he wanted to apologize to Chambers, his family and the community.

“I am extremely embarrassed, ashamed and disappointed in what I did. I can honestly say I have never regretted anything more in my entire life,” he said. “I had so much good going for me at that time and I threw it all away.”

Mangina said he has realized sobriety is the key to keeping himself out of trouble.

“I’ve taken a vow never to use drugs or alcohol again,” he said, also asking the judge to recommend him for substance abuse treatment while he’s incarcerated.

A former Heartland Community College educator testified about Mangina’s time in a business organization, and the defendant spoke to his experience writing business plans. As part of his evidence Thursday, he offered a plan for a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping connect people with resources after incarceration.

Chambers said it was clear Mangina has promise, but looking at his criminal history, Horve’s request was not unreasonable.

“I can’t just look at promises in a vacuum. I also have to look at your actions,” Chambers said, noting Mangina was only sober for about a week after he was last released from prison.

He told Mangina his drug use can put others at risk and “can have life-altering impacts, life-ending impacts.”

Chambers sentenced Mangina to 11 years in prison and a $4,000 street-value fine for the drugs involved with his crime. Chambers said he will make a recommendation for treatment as well.

“There is no level of not being clean that you’re going to be able to go forward successfully in your life. You need to get a grip on that. If you don’t, you’re just going to end up right back here,” Chambers said.

