Bloomington man gets 10 years for unlawful gun possession

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawfully possessing an assault rifle last year.

Damoni C. Good, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was charged in October 2020 with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

The drug charges and one other weapon charge were dismissed Wednesday in a plea agreement.

A prosecutor said in a factual basis statement that Good was charged as a result of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation.

A search warrant for his Bloomington home led police to seizing a loaded AK-47, about 31 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of suspected methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

