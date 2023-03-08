BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been found guilty on two weapon charges in McLean County.

A McLean County jury reached the verdict Tuesday at the end of a jury trial that lasted less than two days against 27-year-old Deon K. Moore.

He was found guilty of two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

A music video that appeared to have been filmed in Moore’s Bloomington residence was among the primary evidence Assistant State’s Attorney Kirk Schoenbein presented during the trial. In the video, Moore is seen pointing a loaded revolver at the camera.

Bloomington police also testified to a Snapchat video posted to Moore’s account in which he is seen holding a pistol with an extended magazine. That gun was later recovered during the arrest of Marquan D. Lockett, who was the lead performer in the music video.

Lockett was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting an officer in April 2022. He pleaded guilty to the weapon charge in November and was sentenced to five years in prison and one year of mandatory supervised release, with credit for 239 days served.

Moore was initially charged in April 2022 in this case. He will be sentenced at a later date.

