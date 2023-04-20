BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was charged Wednesday with several counts of arson related to trash fires started on Bloomington's west side.

Micah S. Davis, 39, was charged with three counts of arson causing property damage in excess of $150, Class 2 felonies; and three counts of criminal damage to property causing damage in excess of $500 and $10,000, Class 4 felonies.

According to a probable cause statement, Davis, who is homeless, was seen between April 15 and 16 at Circle K, 1903 W. Market St., removing fuel nozzles from their pumps and setting fire to trash cans.

Prosecutors said he then moved to Culver's, 1807 W. Market St., and set trash bins on fire there.

They said Davis then walked north to Gordon Food Services, 604 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and set a fire on the passenger seat of a truck with an open window.

Prosecutors said police used surveillance footage to identify the defendant and then arrested him.

Davis' bond was set at $300,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $30,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.

He was also ordered not to have contact with any Circle K gas station in McLean County, any Culver's in Mclean County, and Gordon Food Services.

Based on Davis' financial affidavit, a public defender was appointed to represent him.

His next court date is set for 9 a.m. May 5.

