Bloomington man facing multiple battery charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man who beat and strangled a man was released from custody after appearing in McLean County court Wednesday.

Joseph T. Williamson, 48, is charged with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation (Class 2 felony) and aggravated battery as a subsequent offense (Class 3 felony).

Court documents show Williamson knowingly caused bodily harm and intentionally strangled a person 60 years old or older who also was a family member.

According to the prosecution, Williamson was paid to move items out of the individual's garage before he punched him on the head and body and strangled him with his forearm.

His bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, meaning he does not have to post any money to be released from the McLean County jail.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's address.

His next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on Oct. 28 at .