Bloomington man facing cocaine delivery charges

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man is in custody on four felony drug charges after a grand jury indictment.

Tabu H. Triplett, 53, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 1 felonies) and two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine (Class 2 felonies).

According to court documents, the offenses occurred June 22 and June 23 in Bloomington.

Triplett is accused of delivering cocaine on those two occasions to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit.

He was arrested Thursday and is being held in the McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $10,035 to be released on bail.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9.