BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing burglary and forgery charges on three cases.

On Feb. 1 and Feb. 15, grand juries indicted Kazem K. Saadatmandi, 59, with two counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies, and three counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies.

Court documents allege that, on Jan. 11, Saadatmandi took checks from three different entities that had been altered and made out to himself, each for the same amount, $4,896.67. Court documents said he then tried to cash the checks at two Bloomington banks: Bank of Pontiac, 4001 General Electric Road, and Regions Bank, 1304 E. Empire St.

Saadatmandi was arrested March 7.

Because the indictments created three separate court cases, Saadatmandi has three separate bond amounts, each for $10,000 personal recognizance, meaning he does not have to post any cash to be released from the McLean County Jail.

As a condition of his bond, however, Saadatmandi is to have no contact with any Heartland Bank and Trust, Regions Bank or Bank of Pontiac location in McLean County.

His next court date is 10 a.m. March 24.

