Bloomington man faces weapons charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on weapons charges after a grand jury indictment.

Wesley A. Fullerlove, 20, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, related to a firearm and ammunition, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member.

Normal man pleads guilty to theft

According to court documents, prosecutors say the offenses occurred March 27 in Bloomington.

A warrant was issued June 15 and a McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment for the charges June 22. The warrant was returned and Fullerlove was taken into custody Tuesday.

He is being held in the McLean County jail in lieu of paying $30,035.

Wesley Fullerlove

Fullerlove

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

