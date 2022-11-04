 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man faces weapons charges

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing weapons charges.

Semaj T. Collins, 32, is charged with being an armed habitual criminal (Class X felony) and two counts of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony).

Springfield man faces weapons charges in McLean County

Court documents say Collins knowingly possessed a 12-gauge shotgun while inside a Bloomington residence with a victim. 

Collins has been previously convicted of a forcible felony offense of burglary in Cook County in 2012 and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in McLean County in 2019, court document said.

Collins was also out on mandatory supervised release at the time, court documents said.

His bond was set at $300,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he will need to post $30,000 plus fees to be released. He is ordered to have no contact with the residence or the victim.

His next court appearance is an arraignment on Dec. 2.

The issue of gun violence and gun safety will play a key role in some races around the country as crime has emerged as a top-of-mind issue for voters. Natalie Brand reports on the gun safety groups investing in candidates pushing tougher gun laws.