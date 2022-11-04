Bloomington man faces weapons charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing weapons charges.
Semaj T. Collins, 32, is charged with being an armed habitual criminal (Class X felony) and two counts of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony).
Court documents say Collins knowingly possessed a 12-gauge shotgun while inside a Bloomington residence with a victim.
Collins has been previously convicted of a forcible felony offense of burglary in Cook County in 2012 and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in McLean County in 2019, court document said.
Collins was also out on mandatory supervised release at the time, court documents said.
His bond was set at $300,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he will need to post $30,000 plus fees to be released. He is ordered to have no contact with the residence or the victim.
His next court appearance is an arraignment on Dec. 2.
