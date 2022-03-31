Bloomington man faces weapons charges after downtown arrest

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces weapons charges.

James K. Mathis, 34, was arrested Wednesday after Bloomington officers were dispatched downtown about 11:45 a.m. for a report of an armed subject.

In a news release, Bloomington police said officers were told a man appeared to “hide something in a nearby alleyway, entered the courthouse and returned to pick up the item, which was described to be a firearm.”

Using live footage from a public safety camera, officers located the suspect in the 100 block of East Market Street. BPD said officers found a firearm on Mathis and arrested him without incident.

Mathis was formally charged in McLean County court Thursday with armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He was held in the McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $25,035.

In a statement, Police Chief Jamal Simington said this arrest and seizure of a firearm “perhaps thwarted another victim of a gun crime, therefore potentially saving lives.”

He also noted the department’s public safety cameras “allow BPD to solve crimes more efficient and effectively.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

