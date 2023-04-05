BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing several drug charges involving methamphetamine and cocaine.
Mark Huffington, 59, was charged Wednesday with the following:
- unlawful delivery of methamphetamine between 15 and 100 grams, a Class X felony
- unlawful delivery of methamphetamine between 5 and 15 grams, a Class 1 felony
- unlawful delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, a Class 2 felony
- unlawful possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony
- unlawful possession with intent to deliver less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony
- unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
- unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony
According to court documents, the charges stem from two incidents in March when Huffington, who is homeless, sold the controlled substances to a confidential source for Illinois State Police Task Force 6.
A warrant was issued for Huffington's arrest on March 23, and he was taken into custody Wednesday.
His bond was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $25,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.
His next court date is 9 a.m. April 21.