Bloomington man faces multiple drug and gun charges

BLOOMINGTON — Multiple drug and gun charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Tye Z. Thomas, 24, appeared in court on Wednesday via Zoom, where he was charged with six counts of armed violence (Class X felonies) and the following Class 2 felonies:

one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance

two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

two counts of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon

one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

In a probable cause statement read in court, police said Thomas was apprehended as part of a sting operation by an Illinois State Police task force after Thomas delivered controlled substances to a confidential source. Police say Thomas was pulled over with a .40 caliber Glock 23 that was loaded and had an extended magazine. Police said he had the firearm with him during all drug sales.

Thomas had previously been convicted of residential burglary.

He is being held in lieu of posting $50,035 bond. His next court date is Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.