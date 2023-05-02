BLOOMINGTON — Methamphetamine, cannabis and firearm charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

A warrant was issued Friday and returned Monday, charging Winston R. Robinson, 34, with:

Two counts of unlawful delivery of meth, for 5-15 grams;

Two counts of unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, for 100-400 grams and 15-100 grams;

Unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, for 30-500 grams;

Unlawful possession of cannabis, for 100-500 grams;

Unlawful possession of a firearm without a valid Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card;

Unlawful possession of firearm ammunition without a valid Illinois FOID card.

Court documents indicate his arrest was the result of an Illinois State Police task force investigation. He is accused of committing one count of meth delivery on Feb. 7 and the rest of the charges were dated March 8, all in Bloomington.

Robinson was taken into custody on a $250,000 warrant at 10%, but his bond was reduced Monday to $150,000 at 10%, meaning he would have to pay $15,035 to be released from McLean County custody.

An arraignment was scheduled for May 19.

