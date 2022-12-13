 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Bloomington man faces meth charges

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released on his own recognizance after being arrested on charges of meth possession. 

Shay T. Hensley, 46, is charged with possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. 

In court on Monday, bond for Hensley was set at $30,000 personal recognizance. His next appearance on this matter is an arraignment on Jan. 6. 

Don't make it easy for thieves to steal your car. Make your vehicle less appealing and harder to access. Professional car thieves or joy-riders seek out vehicles that are easy to obtain.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 6
Shay T. Hensley

Hensley

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News