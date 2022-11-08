 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington man faces meth charges

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces methamphetamine charges.

Reymundo Rodriguez, 54, is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver for an amount between five and 15 grams, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for an amount of heroin between one and 15 grams and unlawful possession of meth.

He was released Monday on a $75,000 personal recognizance.

An arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 2.