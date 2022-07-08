 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man faces domestic battery charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge related to domestic battery.

Jakiah Z. Saffold

Saffold

Jakiah Z. Saffold, 23, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, along with aggravated battery, a Class 1 felony, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm. 

On Friday, his bond was set $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released. If he posts bond, he will have a no-contact order with the individual he is accused of battering and will be electronically monitored.  

His arraignment is scheduled for July 19. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

