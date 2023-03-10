BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces battery charges in the McLean County Jail.

Kelyi Kabongo, 22, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, with one charged as involving a McLean County Jail employee and one charged as involving a nurse, though the same victim is named in both.

His bond was set Thursday at $30,000 at 10%, meaning he would have to pay $3,035 to be released on these charges.

An arraignment was scheduled for March 24.

Kabongo is scheduled to be sentenced March 30 on an unrelated case in which he was charged in September 2021 with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint. Two additional cases against Kabongo were dismissed in January.

