BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with 14 crimes related to gun-related felonies and the unlawful sale of cannabis.

Alexander N. Williams, 24, was charged Thursday with the following:

Three counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis between 30-500 grams, Class 3 felonies.

Two counts of armed violence, Class X felonies.

One count of unlawful possession of cannabis between 2,000-5,000 grams with the intent to sell, a Class 1 felony.

One count of unlawful possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams with the intent to sell, a Class 2 felony.

Three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Class 3 felonies.

One count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Three counts of violating the Illinois FOID Act, Class 3 felonies.

Prosecutors allege that members of the Illinois State Police Task Force 6, with the assistance of a confidential source, purchased around a half-pound of cannabis for $600 from Williams on three separate occasions.

According to a probable cause statement, it was on the second occasion that Williams was in direct possession of two firearms, an SCCY CPX2 9 mm pistol and a Sturm Ruger 9 mm pistol, resulting in the armed violence charges, court documents show.

Williams was previously convicted for similar drug-related charges in 2021.

His bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply, plus court fees. However, Williams must provide proof in court that "any funds or monies posted have been lawfully obtained and are not funds or money constituting the fruits of any criminal activity or unlawful content," according to court documents.

Williams' next court date is 9 a.m. Feb. 17.

