 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Bloomington man faces 14 drug charges

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Fourteen drug charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Joshua A. Lindsey, 33, was arrested Tuesday in possession of at least seven types of drugs, according to court documents.

Lindsey is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (15 to 100 grams and 5 to 15 grams of meth)
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (15 to 100 grams and 5 to 15 grams of MDMA)
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of meth (15 to 100 grams and 5 to 15 grams of meth)
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of MDMA)
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (amphetamine)
  • Four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of amphetamine, less than 15 grams of clonazepam, less than 15 grams of lorazepam, less than 15 grams of cocaine)
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (30 to 500 grams)
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis (30 to 500 grams)
Peoria man arrested in connection with Bloomington shooting

Lindsey was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 15.

Joshua A. Lindsey

Joshua A. Lindsey, 33, of Bloomington, is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (15 to 100 grams and 5 to 15 grams of meth)
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (15 to 100 grams and 5 to 15 grams of MDMA)
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of meth (15 to 100 grams and 5 to 15 grams of meth)
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of MDMA)
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (amphetamine)
  • Four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of amphetamine, less than 15 grams of clonazepam, less than 15 grams of lorazepam, less than 15 grams of cocaine)
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (30 to 500 grams)
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis (30 to 500 grams)
 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel uncovers rare early mosque in Negev