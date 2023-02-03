BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with 11 crimes involving guns and selling cocaine.

Anthony D. Watson, 44, was charged Thursday with the following:

Four counts of unlawful delivery of a substance containing less than 1 gram of cocaine, a controlled substance, Class 2 felonies.

Three counts of unlawful delivery of a substance containing between 1-15 grams of cocaine, a controlled substance, Class 1 felonies.

One count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver between 100-400 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a controlled substance, Class X felony.

Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Class 3 felonies.

One count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, Class 3 felony.

Prosecutors allege that members of the Illinois State Police Task Force 6, with the assistance of a confidential source, purchased substances containing cocaine on four separate occasions in which Watson was either the direct seller or the supplier of the drugs to the seller.

In a probable cause statement, prosecutors allege that Watson used a residence in Bloomington as a base of operations to supply and sell cocaine.

When authorities executed a search warrant, they said they found two .22 caliber firearms with ammunition.

Watson was previously convicted in 2006, 2008, 2014 and 2018 on similar drug charges.

Prosecutors recommended a cash bond in the amount of $500,000, with 10% to apply. But, noting Watson's prior convictions, Judge William Workman set his bond at $750,000.

Watson must provide proof in court that "any funds or monies posted have been lawfully obtained and are not funds or money constituting the fruits of any criminal activity or unlawful content," according to court documents.

His next court date is 9 a.m. Feb. 17.

