Bloomington man exploited elderly of more than $10K, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains in custody on theft charges.

Court documents show Christopher J. Murray, 28, “knowingly obtained by deception” at least more than $10,000 from two people who are older than 60 years and who share the same last name.

The victims are the same people named in court documents which charge Sarra G. Murray, 26, of Bloomington, with financial exploitation of an elderly person. Sarra Murray was charged in October.

Christopher Murray is charged with two counts of class 2 felony theft, which each accuse him of taking control of more than $5,000 from the victims. He also is charged with two counts of class 3 felony theft, which accuse him of taking control of between $500 and $10,000 from the victims.

Bloomington woman exploited elderly of more than $130K, prosecutors say

A warrant for Christopher Murray’s arrest was issued Oct. 13 and a judge set his bond at $50,000 with 10% to apply.

A judge kept his bond at that amount in a bond hearing Wednesday, meaning he would need to pay $5,000 plus a bond fee to be released from jail.

Court documents accuse Christopher and Sarra Murray of taking the money between June 9, 2020, and Feb. 1.

A bond review hearing and an arraignment are scheduled for Dec. 6 for Christopher Murray.

Christopher J. Murray

Christopher J. Murray, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of theft of more than $5,000 and two counts of theft of between $500 and $10,000. 

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

