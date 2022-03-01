Bloomington man drops gun during break-in, identified via fingerprints: prosecutors

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – Gun charges have been filed against a Bloomington man who prosecutors say dropped his gun while fleeing a residence he broke into last year.

Joshua D. Rials, 29, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, which are Class 2 felonies.

A prosecutor said Rials intruded a Bloomington residence armed with a handgun Nov. 19, 2021. A victim inside the home grabbed their own handgun and fired it at Rials, who then fled the residence.

A loaded 9 mm handgun and magazine was located outside the home’s entrance. The magazine was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.

Illinois State Police analyzed fingerprints located on the gun’s magazine and matched them to Rials, authorities said.

Rials remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 18.

Joshua D. Rials

Joshua D. Rials, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of armed violence, Class X felonies, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, Class 2 felonies. He was charged March 1 with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and of firearm ammunition by a felon.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

