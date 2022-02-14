 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man delivered meth in October, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A methamphetamine delivery charge has been filed against a Bloomington man.

Kevin C. Knight, 40, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.

Court documents said he delivered a substance containing meth Oct. 7 to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Feb. 10 and it was returned the next day.

Knight remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 3.

Kevin C. Knight

Kevin C. Knight, 40, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

