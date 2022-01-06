 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Bloomington man delivered cocaine 9 times, authorities say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – Cocaine charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Cedric J. Haynes, 21, is charged with nine counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.

He is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine nine times to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

The deliveries occurred between Oct. 29 and Wednesday, court records show. Four drug deliveries were made in November and two deliveries were in December, documents show.

Haynes was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Cedric J. Haynes

Cedric J. Haynes, 21, of Bloomington, is charged with nine counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Why Rivian shares plunged below IPO price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News