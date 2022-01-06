Bloomington man delivered cocaine 9 times, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – Cocaine charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Cedric J. Haynes, 21, is charged with nine counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.

He is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine nine times to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit.

The deliveries occurred between Oct. 29 and Wednesday, court records show. Four drug deliveries were made in November and two deliveries were in December, documents show.

Haynes was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.