Bloomington man choked woman with scarf, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A 45-year-old Bloomington man is in custody on battery charges.

Luke N. Greer is accused by police of repeatedly striking a woman and shoving her to the floor. Police in court documents say he grabbed the scarf the woman wore and strangled her.

Greer is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and three counts of domestic battery.

He was jailed with no bond and was ordered to undergo a domestic violence risk assessment. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her Bloomington address.

A bond review hearing is set for Friday.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Luke N. Greer

Luke N. Greer, 45, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and three counts of domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

