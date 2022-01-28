Bloomington man charged with unlawful gun possession, harboring runaway

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on gun charges and an accusation of sheltering a runaway teenage girl.

Dontel D. Crowder, 35, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Class 2 felonies, and harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor.

Prosecutors said McLean County probation officers received notification that a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing had been staying with Crowder and that he had a firearm.

Bloomington police and probation officers arrived to his Bloomington apartment Thursday. There, they located a 14-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, in Crowder’s bedroom.

Police also located a .380 caliber handgun and ammunition, which Crowder was unauthorized to possess based on a prior felony conviction.

Crowder remains jailed in lieu of posting $30,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10.

