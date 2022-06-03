Bloomington man charged with threatening police officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on charges of threatening a public official.

Franklin P. Roberts, 50, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battery against a family or household member. He also is charged with threatening a Bloomington Police Department officer, which is a Class 2 felony.

Court documents said Roberts “conveyed a direct communication to (the BPD officer) … containing a threat that would place (officer) in reasonable apprehension of immediate or future bodily harm, and the threat contained specific facts indicative of a unique threat to (officer).”

Roberts was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the domestic battery victim and a Bloomington address.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 1.

